Fiduciary Trust Co Has $594,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

