Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $328,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 88,862 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.