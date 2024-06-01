Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $328,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 88,862 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URNM opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.