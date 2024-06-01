Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $565,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,524.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,448.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $981.73. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

