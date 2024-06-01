Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 982,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 947,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,180,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 127,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

