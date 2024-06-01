Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $241.65 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

