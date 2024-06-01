Fiduciary Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.