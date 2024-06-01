Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 1,495 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after buying an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.