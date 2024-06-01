Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

