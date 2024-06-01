Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 2,410 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

