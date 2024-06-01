Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 303 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

