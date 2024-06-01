Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 3,590 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.