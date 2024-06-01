Fiduciary Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $124.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

