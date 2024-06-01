Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

