Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,472,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FITB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

