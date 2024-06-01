Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$30,803.50 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50.

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.72.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTT. CIBC increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

