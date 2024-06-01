First Solar’s (FSLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.16.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $271.76 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.93 and a 200-day moving average of $169.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,652 shares of company stock worth $16,151,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $298,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.