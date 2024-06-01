First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 207.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $436.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.