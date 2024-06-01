Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

