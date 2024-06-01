Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

