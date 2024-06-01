Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

