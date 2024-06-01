Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $313.67 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 871.33, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average is $292.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

