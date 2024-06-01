Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 11,792 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after buying an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 619,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

