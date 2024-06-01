Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 12,137 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 490.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 218,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,606,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.