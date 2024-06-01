Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 24,607 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

