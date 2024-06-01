Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 8,206 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

