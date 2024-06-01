Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

