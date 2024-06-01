Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,777 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $224.94 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

