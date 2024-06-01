Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,385 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

