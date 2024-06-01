Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $677,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

