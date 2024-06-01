Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $704,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November (BATS:PNOV)

