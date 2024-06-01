Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $778,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 59,047 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $51.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

