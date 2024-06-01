Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $818,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %
BATS:BJUN opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
