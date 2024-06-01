Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $848,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

