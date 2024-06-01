Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $930,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.73 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

