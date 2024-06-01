Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $963,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

