Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $990,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,792,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,078,000 after purchasing an additional 396,090 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,182,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,961 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

