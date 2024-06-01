Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $729,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

