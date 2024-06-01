Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $755,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 152,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $126.35 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

