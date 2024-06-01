Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $872,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

