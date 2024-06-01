Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $5,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

