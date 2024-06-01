Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHQ. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 201,178 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.