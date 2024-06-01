Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA XAR opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $145.38.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
