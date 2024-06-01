Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

