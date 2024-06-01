Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

