Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

JPEM stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

