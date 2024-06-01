Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 19,982 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:PJUN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

