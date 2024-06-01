Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,973 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

