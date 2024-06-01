Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $25.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

