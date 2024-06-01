Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $647,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.
Sysco Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
