Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $653,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $434,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $807.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

